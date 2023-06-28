Ray Lewis Shares Emotional Speech At Son’s Funeral

Videos by OutKick

Hall of Fame NFL linebacker Ray Lewis laid his departed son, Ray Lewis III, to rest Saturday in a heart-wrenching memorial for the young man.

The funeral was held at Calvary Orlando Church in Florida where the elder Lewis delivered the eulogy to his 28-year-old son.

Ray Lewis Remembers Son’s Tragic Passing

Lewis shared the following about his departed son:

“We will see you again. 28 years, watching my first-born child… the referees thought I was crazy running up and down the sideline.

“Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you.”

As reported on OutKick, Ray Lewis III passed away June 14 due to a drug overdose. A friend of Lewis’ performed CPR and administered Narcan but the young man tragically died.

Lewis III was one of six children born to the ex-Ravens linebacker. Friends, family and former college football associates mourned his loss. He started his college career for the Miami Hurricane but struggled to gain a true role and transferred to Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union.

The funeral’s program read:

“Ray (Ray Ray) Anthony Lewis III’s parents and family would like to express our sincerest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you’ve shown us during the loss of our loved one. Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and overflowing of blessings.”

Famed Dallas Cowboy and Miami Hurricanes wideout Michael Irvin attended the funeral and gave his condolences to the late Lewis on social media.

Irvin posted:

“NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother Ray Lewis and his family. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you.”

NO FATHER 😳🥲should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother @raylewis and his family🙏🏿. There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this deapth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you 🙏🏿🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtbONabULo — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) June 24, 2023