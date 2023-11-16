Ravens Stars Think They’re In ‘Zoolander,’ Wearing Awful Pre-Game ‘Fits

Videos by OutKick

Take the outfits from Zoolander and attach them to hulking NFL athletes. If you’re into that kind of thing, you may want to consider being a Ravens fan.

The Baltimore Ravens may be No. 1 in the AFC North, but their players’ pre-game outfits appear among the worst in the league.

Ravens players certainly made a case for worst-dressed Thursday afternoon: showing up in parachute pants, an outfit stolen from a Michael Jackson world tour and more confusing pants.

By the way, Baltimore’s social media proudly posted these intros, thinking they were doing the players a favor.

First up was Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who showed up in jeans that appeared to have been submerged halfway in tar before being sold.

Lamar on the theme 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCMRx4uY6H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2023

Jackson’s QB vision may be superb, but his eye for style is a bit fuzzy.

Then there’s Odell Beckham, Jr. … his outfit was especially “Bad.”

OBJ also brought a small, mustard-colored handbag with him, capable of fitting every TD football he’s had this year (2).

Check out the tree trunks on Ravens DB Geno Stone, who leads the league in interceptions with six.

Wait, those are just terrible pants.

The swagger of the NFL INTs leader @GenoStone22 pic.twitter.com/qLchCE7JYN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2023

Now, let’s give credit where it’s due.

Ravens safety Patrick Queen set the bar with a perfectly tailored suit.

Nothing modified in the look — just a good suit.

The sartorially challenged Ravens (7-3) take on their divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) for Week 11’s Thursday Night Football primetime matchup.

(Are NFL athletes the worst-dressed in America? Or is it the NBA? It’s the NBA. Let us know your rebuttals: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)