Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Humiliates Troll For Suggesting Team Should Not Offer Him Massive Contract

If you get your football opinions on Twitter, or still get your shirts ironed by your mother, you’re probably of the mindset that Lamar Jackson is still not worth a new contract from the Baltimore Ravens.
And unless you’re a Chiefs, Bills or Bengals fan, you probably wouldn’t mind having LJ as your starter.
The online trolls were out for Jackson after a late-game surge by the Jacksonville Jaguars that propelled them over Baltimore.
One troll got in LJ’s mentions, warning the Ravens to save their money and opt not to re-sign the former NFL MVP.
Jackson Shuts Up Troll
Jackson responded and sacked the critic with an expletive-laced response that went for his manhood.
“When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8 … games like this should not come to [Justin Tucker]. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team,” the Twitter critic tweeted.
“Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s**t but eat d**k.”
While the message got mired by Jackson’s choice of words, the point remained that guys like this don’t actually tune into Ravens games.
When the Ravens defense failed to stave off the Jags offense to start the fourth, down 20-19, Jackson returned to the field and delivered a clutch 62-yard pass to veteran wideout DeSean Jackson.
Tight end Mark Andrews dropped an easy (not meant lightly) end-zone pass from Jackson on the drive to keep the Jags alive in the contest.
Baltimore settled for a field goal.
Jackson’s seen struggles throughout the year, but to lead the AFC North at 7-4 with little to no skill players available to help shoulder the offensive burden is something Ravens Nation ought to be thankful for.
Jacksonville also deserved their flowers for the win after Trevor Lawrence and Zay Jones led an incredible 8-point, game-winning drive.
Jackson finished with 343 total yards of offense. Both online and on the podium, Jackson took the loss to heart.
I’m sorry, but that was a WAAAAAYYYY overreach by Lamar. I don’t agree with the OP’s tweet, but he wasn’t way out of line. Jackson has been very good….but they are not exactly setting the world on fire this year. Paying a huge part of your salary cap on any one player hurts overall talent level.
Lamar may be worth it. But it’s a debatable opinion. Not worth such a cringe profanity laced diabtribe.
