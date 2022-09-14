Lamar Jackson Wants Contract Chatter To Stop; Offers Reporters Popcorn For ‘Good Questions’

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can dodge defenders, but he can’t escape contract talks with the Baltimore media.

The former MVP went the offseason without reaching a contract extension with the Ravens, who reportedly offered him roughly $250 million ($133 million guaranteed) on a five-year deal.

LAMAR JACKSON CONTRACT: RAVENS QB SEEKING FULLY GUARANTEED DEAL, HIGHER THAN DESHAUN WATSON’S $230M

Without a deal in place, contract talks are pouring into the regular season, and Jackson isn’t having it — until an idea popped into his head on avoiding contract questions.

Jackson brought a bag of popcorn with him to Wednesday’s media session and offered reporters a free treat if they asked good questions, i.e. no contract talk.

“If you got a good question, you get popcorn,” LJ said.

Unfortunately for Jackson, tons of Ravens reporters left the session hungry for answers and a snack.

If you got a good question, you get popcorn 😂😂😂😂@Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/BynBv2laDI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2022

Lamar Jackson said he’s respectfully done talking about his contract. pic.twitter.com/4jYaI3bLPT — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 14, 2022

“Respectfully, I’m done talking about it,” Jackson commented on his decision to remain mum with contract talks. “I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We’re done talking about it. I’m focused on the Dolphins now.”

Another reporter tried to test Lamar, but with Belichick-like focus, he batted down the attempt.

“Like I said. I’m done talking about that, respectfully. Dolphin time, man,” Jackson responded.

Lamar Jackson told the media three times that “respectfully” he’s no longer talking about his contract. pic.twitter.com/8XM6IpEXLB — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 14, 2022

After going back-and-forth at the discussion table with the Ravens’ front office, Jackson set a deadline for contract talks to Sept. 9; still, no deal was reached. For now, Jackson will play under his fifth-year contract option, worth $23 million this season.

Fans can debate whether the two-time Pro Bowler deserves his preferred QB contract (which he demands as a fully-guaranteed deal), but they can’t deny that Jackson’s been a fairly good sport about the ordeal and kept his sights on winning.

Jackson put on a star performance Sunday against the New York Jets: throwing for 213 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Baltimore defeated the Jets, 24-9, to start the season 1-0, while improving Jackson’s career Win-Loss record to 42-17.