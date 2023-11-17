Ravens Fan Goes Viral Giving Another Fan A Lap Dance During Thursday Night’s Win Over The Bengals

Videos by OutKick

Thursday night’s Bengals and Ravens game in Baltimore wasn’t a complete loss. Sure Joe Burrow’s injury turned what should have been a great Thursday Night Football game between two division rivals into a fairly easy 34-20 Ravens win, but it also gave us a great viral video.

Ravens fans weren’t feeling sorry at all for Bengals fans as Burrow left the game with what ended up being a season-ending wrist injury. They were relaxed as they enjoyed improving their first place AFC North record to 8-3.

The joy of the evening led to a couple of Ravens fans going viral enjoying themselves a little more than the rest. During what sounds like rapper Big Boi’s halftime performance, a young blonde female fan gave an older man a lap dance for lack of a better term.

The woman’s friend grabbed video of the twerking performance and threw it up on TikTok. The caption left little doubt about how Ravens fans felt about Burrow’s injury.

It reads, “joe burrow who?” and included several hashtags, most notably – given the two dance partners – “#blondesdoitbetter and #dadsoftiktok.”

The original video of the Ravens fan lap dance has racked up more than 160k views on TikTok and in the process grabbed the attention of some accounts on X, where it has over a million views on one account alone.

As you would expect from such a clip, the comment section weighed in. There’s everything from declaring the man the “Luckiest man alive” to confusing him for Colin Cowherd.

Someone’s dad was wylin out last night pic.twitter.com/kp6iWyghAo — The Artist. A Captain. (@CaptainOfArt) November 17, 2023

The Ravens Lap Dance Fan Is Racking Up Followers Of Her Own

The friend, who took the video, recognized an opportunity to turn the Ravens lap dancing fan into an internet star. So she did what any good friend would do.

She replied to one of the viral video’s with the dancer’s Instagram.

Viral Ravens fan pic.twitter.com/dKjsezQ3XP — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) November 17, 2023

I don’t know how many followers Madison Walker had prior to her friend sharing her Instagram, but she’s up to more than 18k followers now.

She’s added more than 2k in just the time I’ve been working on this. That’s a pretty good sign that she’s turned her viral moment into a little internet fame.

And some people say there’s nothing positive on social media.