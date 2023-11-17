Joe Burrow Done For Season As AFC North Loses Its Second Starting Quarterback This Week

Videos by OutKick

Joe Burrow, the NFL’s highest paid player and starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is out for the remainder of this season.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday Burrow has suffered a torn ligament in his right (throwing) wrist during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“He tore a ligament in his wrist that will likely require surgery and require him to be out the rest of the season,” Taylor said.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bengals Confirm Joe Burrow Done, May Need Surgery

Taylor said backup Jake Browning would take over as the Bengals starter.

“It’s tough,” Burrow said. “You work so hard for seasons and moments like these. So whenever you get hurt and it ends, it’s tough to handle. But that’s part of the game. Been through it before. Got to grind it out.”

Taylor talked with Burrow after an MRI Friday morning confirmed the quarterback has ligament damage.

“He’s obviously very disappointed because he likes leading this team,” Taylor said. “And knows the opportunities we had in front of us. But he’s responding in a positive manner. You can only control what you can control. And his next step for us to continue to lead this team just in a different way — in assisting Jake. And help us going forward.”

Taylor offered no details on the timing of the potential surgery.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after being defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bengals Second AFC North Team To Lose Starter

And this is the part that with respect to Burrow as the main thing, we see the fallout of this injury: The fallout is the AFC North continues to be a battle zone for AFC quarterbacks.

And the Baltimore Ravens continue to be quarterback killers of sorts.

Last week, you’ll recall, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a displaced fracture of the glenoid that the Browns confirmed Wednesday ended his season.

Now Burrow becomes the second quarterback in the division who’s season has ended.

And it was in games against the Ravens that both quarterbacks had to retire until 2024.

Taylor said after the game Thursday that Burrow’s injury looked like a sprained wrist. OutKick was not buying that.

And obviously there was reason to doubt the coach’s amateur prognosis.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after beating the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals Chances Dim Without Leader

Taylor on Friday painted a picture on the Bengals season still giving everyone reason for optimism.

“I’m excited to see how everybody responds,” he said. “And I think it’s a great opportunity for this team to continue to band together and continue to make something of the rest of the season.”

And, yes, there’s a reason to doubt that, also.

The Bengals are currently 5-5 but in last place in the AFC North. They are the No. 10 seed in the chase for an playoff spot in the AFC. And only seven teams qualify.

In the division only the Ravens with Lamar Jackson and Pittsburgh with Kenny Pickett that still have their starting quarterbacks.

That obviously gives them an edge over the Browns, who this weekend are starting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. And it gives both an edge over the Bengals, who lost Joe Burrow on Thursday night.

