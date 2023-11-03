Rasul Douglas Thought Packers Were Playing A Prank On Him About Being Traded To Bills

Videos by OutKick

Rasul Douglas couldn’t believe he was being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Buffalo Bills, literally.

Buffalo’s newest cornerback spoke with the local media for the first time on Thursday and shared details of the moment he found out he was being shipped to one of the AFC’s top teams. Douglas explained that Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst called him, but kept the message short and sweet, which led him to believe he wasn’t exactly being serious.

“At first, because (Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst) called me at first, I thought it was like a joke, because he didn’t say too much,” Douglas said in a video the Bills shared. “He just was like, ‘We’re trading you’ and then it was over, the conversation was over. I just hung up. And then I’m sitting there and then (Packers president) Mark Murphy called me. And he’s got a voice that’s like, you know that it’s him. So I’m like, ‘Oh, now, this ain’t no joke.’”

Rasul Douglas couldn’t believe he was being dealt from Green Bay to the Bills. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Douglas went on to say that Murphy told him that he appreciated his efforts in Green Bay.

While the Bills will be Douglas’ fourth different franchise to play for, this is the first time he’s actually been traded, hence the non-belief factor in his latest situation.

The West Virginia product and a Green Bay 2024 fifth-round draft pick were shipped to Buffalo in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

Douglas put up solid numbers with the Packers before being dealt. During his two-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay, the 28-year-old picked up a total of 157 tackles, 10 interceptions, and two touchdowns dating back to the 2021 season.