Things May Be A Bit Awkward Between Josh Allen And New Teammate Rasul Douglas

The Buffalo Bills strengthened their defensive backfield on Tuesday by acquiring cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. While Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen should be excited that his defense has added talent, his first interaction with Douglas may be an interesting one.

Following news of the trade, an old video of Allen and Douglas exchanging pleasantries during a past Bills-Packers matchup made the rounds on social media.

In the video, Douglas and Allen were jawing, with the quarterback telling him “you fuc-ing suck” not once, but twice.

Here’s a video of Josh Allen telling Rasul Douglas he f*cking sucks so that’ll be interesting. pic.twitter.com/7zElUXU53n — Bills Backers Tampa (@billsmafiatampa) October 31, 2023

Allen and the Bills got the best of the Packers last season, although Allen wasn’t exactly stellar in the game going 13-for-25 in the air with two touchdowns and two interception.

After the original clip picked up steam on social media, the Bills shared a video of their own, with a hilarious voiceover.

Allen’s past exchanging of words with Douglas likely won’t be a big deal, of course. Athletes talk trash with one another during games, but it should make for a funny moment when Douglas and Allen officially start sharing a locker room this week in Buffalo.

Douglas has 32 tackles to his name this season along with a fumble recovery. The Bills will be hoping he helps their push toward an AFC title. With two head-scratching losses to the Jets and Patriots already on their resume this season, Buffalo is looking to start a winning streak after knocking off the Buccaneers a week ago.