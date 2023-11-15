Rashida Tlaib Member Of Secret Facebook Group That Praises Hamas: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib reportedly is a member of Facebook group that has openly praised Hamas.

The Congresswoman from Michigan is a member of the Palestinian American Congress on the social media platform, according to Fox News, and the secret group’s members “have glamorized Hamas in its war battle with Israel after the terror group attacked and killed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians last month.” The group has roughly 15,000 members.

The group’s founder, Maher Abdel-qader, has previously questioned the Holocaust and shared anti-Semitic social media posts, according to the same report. Real class act!

Just how bad is the content in the group? It’s downright appalling. An Oct. 12 post from a member of the group shows an Israeli hostage held by Hamas and states, “We don’t want to throw you in the sea…we want you to ride it back from where you came.”

Rashida Tlaib is a member of a secret Facebook group that promotes and praises Hamas. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

A different post shared Oct. 19 praises the “achievements” of the “resistance in Northern occupied Palestine.” What are those “achievements”? Dead Israeli soldiers, destroyed Israeli gear and injured civilians.

Another comment shared to the page claimed the Oct. 7 slaughter that left more than 1,400 people dead claimed it was simply “grand kids (sic) of the colonists” being beaten back.

“Yesterday I didn’t see Hamas I saw the grand kids (sic) of the refugees that ethnically cleansed from their homeland attacking the grand kids (sic) of the colonists whom sent them to diaspora,” the post reads, according to the same Fox News report.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a member of an anti-Israel secret Facebook group. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

Rashida Tlaib has been awful in reaction to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The fact the Congresswoman from Michigan is in a Facebook group where members share pro-Hamas messages isn’t exactly surprising.

Tlaib has been acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack. She repeatedly spread the lie Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza killing hundreds.

In reality, Israel had nothing to do with the bombing of the hospital in question, and it was later determined a terrorist rocket hit it. The death toll was also not anywhere near the initial five hundred reported. Yet, that didn’t stop Tlaib from repeating the misinformation and fake news.

She also refused to comment on Hamas murdering and beheading babies during the Oct. 7 attack. Of all the things that should be easy to condemn, slaughtering children should be right near the top of the list.

Now, it’s out and public a secret group she’s a member of shares anti-Israel and pro-Hamas messages. Consider me not shocked one bit. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.