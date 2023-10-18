Anti-Semitic Congresswomen Tlaib, Omar Still Blaming Israel For Hospital Bombing Despite Evidence It Didn’t

Videos by OutKick

Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib had no problem blaming Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

Hamas blamed Israel for the deaths of hundreds of people at a hospital controlled by the terror group claiming it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, according to Fox News.

While most rational people would hit pause and wonder why anyone should trust the word of a terror organization that murdered more than 1,400 Israelis, Omar and Tlaib took to X to promote Hamas’ version of events and blame Israel.

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood,” Tlaib tweeted Tuesday afternoon. A community note is currently attached noting there’s zero evidence Israel was involved at all.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.



Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Omar followed suit shortly later when she tweeted, “Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific. @POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.”

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

Both tweets remain up at the time of publication, and OutKick has screenshots of them if they ever are deleted.

Israel offers evidence it didn’t bomb the hospital.

While Hamas has offered literally no evidence to support the claim Israel bombed the hospital, the IDF and Israeli government have gone out of their way to release evidence showing it was not responsible.

The government released a video appearing to show a failed rocket attack falling short and hitting the hospital.

Breaking: IDF Spokesperson



From the analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed through the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit.



According to intelligence information, from several sources we have,… pic.twitter.com/hdQra9QZAm — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 17, 2023

The IDF also released a recording to appear to show Hamas fighters discussing the failed rocket strike hitting the hospital after it was launched from near cemetary.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not.



Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

While it’s critical to note information during a war can be fluid, Israel has put its methods and procedures at risk by making the decision to release the audio. That’s an incredible step for any government to take, but that’s the distance Israel is going to prove it had nothing to do with the bombing.

At the same time, Hamas just wants the world to take its word that Israel is responsible. Omar and Tlaib seem eager and ready to spread the narrative Hamas supports.

In light of all the overwhelming new evidence, I repeatedly reached out to both offices to see if they would like to retract their tweets or offer any comment.

All attempts to reach their offices were ignored.

Ilhan Omar silent after evidence emerges Hamas – not Israel – bombed hospital in Gaza. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Tlaib and Omar have a history of questionable behavior.

This certainly isn’t the first time these two Congresswomen have found themselves facing scrutiny. Rashida Tlaib refused to comment on Hamas murdering babies during its terrorist attack in Israel, and Omar’s response was to call for a ceasefire.

Yes, she believes Israel shouldn’t retaliate after the mass murder of its citizens.

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we've seen, which we cannot allow… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2023

Omar also previously tweeted “It’s all about the Benjamins baby” in reference to Kevin McCarthy being critical of Omar for criticizing Israel, according to NPR. The comment was viewed as wildly offensive and gross. In total, she’s had two resolutions voted on due to anti-Semitic behavior.

She also compared Israel to the Taliban and Hamas. Both of those organizations murder innocent people, as we just recently witnessed with Hamas. Her history of anti-Semitic behavior and language is well-documented. Now, she’s running cover for Hamas. It’s wildly irresponsible, but hardly surprising.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.



We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.



I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Omar also drew serious criticism when she claimed members of the government who support Israel – a long ally of America – have “allegiance to a foreign country,” according to Politico. Are we noticing a pattern yet?

She’s also not alone in having a long history. Tlaib, while not as extensive, has her own history of abhorrent comments regarding Israel.

“I want you all to know that among progressives it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government, and we will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive except for Philistine any longer,” Tlaib said in 2022. Her comment was slammed as anti-Semitic by fellow Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Rashida Tlaib silent after evidence emerges Hamas bombed a hospital in Gaza. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

People should expect better out of their elected leaders. OutKick will update this piece if Tlaib or Omar ever return our multiple requests for comment.