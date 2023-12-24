Rashard Mendenhall Half-Apologizes For His Racist Tweet About White Players In The NFL

Videos by OutKick
Rashard Mendenhall finally decided to apologize for his racist tweet.
Well, sort of.
Initially, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back tweeted out a racially-charged opinion about white football players in the league. Mendenhall suggested that white football players aren’t that good at football and even proposed a game in which “Team Black” would play against “Team White” to prove his point.
Obviously, that set social media ablaze. Lots of people were quick to highlight the racist nature of his tweet, including Robert Griffin III.
Dear @R_Mendenhall pic.twitter.com/0Yl62sEhzF— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 20, 2023
After receiving loads of (justified) backlash, Mendenhall still found a way to make it seem as though he was wrongly criticized. Which, of course, is typical behavior from race-baiters.
Mendenhall published his original tweet on Monday, December 18th. After having five days to sit and think about the mess he created, he finally offered an apology for his post.
Except, it didn’t seem all that sincere.
Rashard Mendenhall Left A Lot To Be Desired With His Apology
Mendenhall started his post by apologizing to the white football players in the league. However, he followed that up with a seemingly unfinished sentence that largely undermined his apology.
Now in the English language, starting a sentence with “but” usually negates the meaning or idea communicated in the previous sentence. It’s like saying “I’m a loyal fan of my team. But I never watch their games.” In that case, are you really a loyal fan?
Going back to Mendenhall, he apparently thinks he doesn’t need to apologize because he assumes white players know they’d get beat in a hypothetical “Ethnicities Bowl.”
Now that’s probably true. An average NFL fan could tell you that “Team White” couldn’t field a secondary to keep up with “Team Black’s” insane wide receiver talent. That alone would help propel “Team Black” to a 14-point win.
However, why couldn’t Mendenhall just apologize and leave it at that? He’s not in a position to try to save his skin. Its fair to wonder: does he feel any sincere level of remorse for what he did?
Just apologize, admit you were wrong and move on! It’s a simple formula that few – if any – race-baiters follow when they spread these narratives.
Mendenhall fumbled this situation – and his apology – worse than any Super Bowl carry.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Merry Christmas eve morning, all you ugly bastards i.e. everyone reading this. Time for the early games.