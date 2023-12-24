Rashard Mendenhall Half-Apologizes For His Racist Tweet About White Players In The NFL

Videos by OutKick

Rashard Mendenhall finally decided to apologize for his racist tweet.

Well, sort of.

Initially, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back tweeted out a racially-charged opinion about white football players in the league. Mendenhall suggested that white football players aren’t that good at football and even proposed a game in which “Team Black” would play against “Team White” to prove his point.

I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

Obviously, that set social media ablaze. Lots of people were quick to highlight the racist nature of his tweet, including Robert Griffin III.

After receiving loads of (justified) backlash, Mendenhall still found a way to make it seem as though he was wrongly criticized. Which, of course, is typical behavior from race-baiters.

Mendenhall published his original tweet on Monday, December 18th. After having five days to sit and think about the mess he created, he finally offered an apology for his post.

Except, it didn’t seem all that sincere.

Rashard Mendenhall Left A Lot To Be Desired With His Apology

Mendenhall started his post by apologizing to the white football players in the league. However, he followed that up with a seemingly unfinished sentence that largely undermined his apology.

Did not intend to lessen my white football brothers. But honestly, they know that.. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 23, 2023

Now in the English language, starting a sentence with “but” usually negates the meaning or idea communicated in the previous sentence. It’s like saying “I’m a loyal fan of my team. But I never watch their games.” In that case, are you really a loyal fan?

Going back to Mendenhall, he apparently thinks he doesn’t need to apologize because he assumes white players know they’d get beat in a hypothetical “Ethnicities Bowl.”

Now that’s probably true. An average NFL fan could tell you that “Team White” couldn’t field a secondary to keep up with “Team Black’s” insane wide receiver talent. That alone would help propel “Team Black” to a 14-point win.

However, why couldn’t Mendenhall just apologize and leave it at that? He’s not in a position to try to save his skin. Its fair to wonder: does he feel any sincere level of remorse for what he did?

Just apologize, admit you were wrong and move on! It’s a simple formula that few – if any – race-baiters follow when they spread these narratives.

Mendenhall fumbled this situation – and his apology – worse than any Super Bowl carry.