Details Emerge After Georgia Player Arrested On Felony False Imprisonment Charge

Details are coming out after Rara Thomas was arrested Monday.

The former Mississippi State receiver was taken into custody early Monday morning on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery – family violence, according to jail records.

He bonded out Monday afternoon, and details of the allegations against him have been made public in the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant claims the young WR allegedly left a woman’s bicep bruised and abrasions on her shin, according to On3. The felony false imprisonment charge stems from Thomas allegedly standing in front of the woman’s dorm room and telling her she couldn’t leave.

Following the arrest, Georgia released the following statement:

We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.

Rara Thomas faces incredibly serious allegations.

As we noted Monday at OutKick, the felony charge of false imprisonment can carry a prison sentence of up to a decade in prison.

It’s not a petty charge at all. In fact, it’s incredibly serious. Of course, Thomas has the right to the presumption of innocence, but the charges hanging over him carry serious weight.

What is the punishment for false imprisonment in Georgia? (Credit: Georgia criminal code https://law.justia.com/codes/georgia/2020/title-16/chapter-5/article-3/section-16-5-41/)



Thomas transferred to the Bulldogs after starting his career at Mississippi State, where he had some solid success. The young receiver had seven touchdowns and 626 receiving yards in 2022. Now, football can’t even be near the top of his priorities. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on Rara Thomas as we have them.