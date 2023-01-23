Georgia Football Player Arrested On Felony False Imprisonment Charge

Georgia football player Rara Thomas was arrested early Monday morning.

The former Mississippi State standout receiver was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery – family violence, according to jail records. As of the time of publishing, the records indicate he’s still “currently incarcerated” without bond.

He was taken into custody and booked shortly after 4:00 am. Further details aren’t known at this time.

Details are incredibly sparse, and outside of the fact the talented receiver was taken into custody a few hours ago, not much else is known.

It’s worth noting the false imprisonment charge is a felony, which means it carries serious weight.

Georgia law indicates a conviction on a false imprisonment felony charge carries a sentence of up to a decade behind bars.

That charge would definitely indicate this is an incredibly serious situation.

What is the punishment for false imprisonment in Georgia? (Credit: Georgia criminal code https://law.justia.com/codes/georgia/2020/title-16/chapter-5/article-3/section-16-5-41/)

Thomas transferred to the Bulldogs after spending last season at Mississippi State under Mike Leach. He had seven receiving touchdowns and 626 receiving yards.