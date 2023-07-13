Rappers Want Skip Bayless To Debate White People, Stop Being A ‘Culture Vulture’

Videos by OutKick

Mase and Cam’Ron say Skip Bayless takes advantage of black people. The rappers dare him to change up the Undisputed format to debate white people.

“He always tries to get someone to bring ‘the culture’ to him, where he can pay them less, and benefit off the culture. I don’t think anybody should go on there. I want to see him to do it with Todd McShay, or Ashley Brewer. She’s good-looking,” said Mase.

“I don’t think anybody who’s got any kind of culture should go up there with Skip. He’s not gonna pay them, and there’s gonna be a token black guy where he can make some cash off them.”

“I would love to see Skip Bayless do that s–t with somebody white,” Cam’Ron adds.

FS1 will pair Bayless with another debate partner or partners in August following the departure of Shannon Sharpe last month.

The criticism of Bayless is quite bizarre. The rappers claim he uses black co-hosts, pays them less, and takes advantage of them. While such a claim draws attention on social media, they are not accurate.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe are two of the most-known names in media because of their times with Bayless.

Skip Bayless Has Hosted Undisputed Since 2016

Bayless invited Smith on First Take to be his co-host in 2012. At the time, Smith had just returned to ESPN to host local radio. Smith was not even one of the 20 biggest stars at ESPN. He was a bench player.

Bayless shared his platform with Smith, catapulting him to a leading platform. Smith used that opportunity to rise among the ranks. By the end of their run in 2016, Stephen A. was as big of a star, if not bigger, than Skip.

Keep in mind, by the end, Smith also made more money than Bayless — proving Mase and Cam’Ron’s claim that Bayless always makes more than his black co-hosts wrong.

Sure, Smith elevated First Take. But the show was already No. 1 before he arrived. Smith improved Bayless’ career. Bayless saved his.

Skip Bayless left ESPN for FS1 in 2016. The original plan was for him to host Undisputed himself with a rotation of debate partners — al la First Take today. Plans changed and Bayless asked the network to instead inquire about Shannon Sharpe, who had filled in for Smith at ESPN to debate Bayless.

Sharpe was available because he didn’t have a job. CBS had fired him a year before for his poor performance on the NFL pregame show.

Bayless made more than Sharpe during their time together. Of course he did. It was Bayless’ show. And still, the gap between Bayless and Sharpe was much smaller than the gap between Stephen A. and Max Kellerman, in favor of the black guy.

Mase and Cam’Ron failed to mention that dynamic. We wonder why?

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: TV sports commentators Skip Bayless (L) and Shannon Sharpe attends the 2016 IAVA Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Sharpe was out of the industry before Bayless called him. Today, he is the most sought-after free agent in sports media, in line for $5 million or so a year, be it from ESPN or FanDuel or Omaha Productions.

Shannon Sharpe made Bayless’ job easier. Bayless gave Sharpe a job.

Skip Bayless has not taken advantage of black people. If anything, Sharpe and Smith took advantage of him, asking to be equals on a show Bayless created.

Thereby, Bayless’ next debate partner should benefit from the same advantages Smith and Sharpe did, as the foe to one of the most viral voices in the industry.

Apparently, Mase and Cam’Ron hope to see Bayless next raise the career of a white folk.

Interesting.