Rapper Ice Cube Drops Ultimate Comeback For Hating Leftists’: ‘Pray For Them’

Videos by OutKick

Leftists need to check themselves before they wreck themselves. On Wednesday, rapper Ice Cube brought the attitude to Twitter in response to a follower asking about his recent “based” turn.

Leftists’ progressive agendas continue to alienate people in and out of Hollywood.

Ice Cube is just the latest convert to leave the elite in favor of common sense and sanity. The fan addressed all the hate the celeb has received from Leftists, and the rapper dropped one hell of a bar.

Ice Cube, rap royalty. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Ice Cube, you’ve had an amazing career, and I’ve enjoyed it. You have a shit ton of Leftist hate coming at you so I’ll pray for you sir,” the tweet read.

Rapper Dishes ‘Cold’ Response

Ice Cube quote-tweeted the person’s response and put the Leftists on blast: “Pray for them.”

Whether he meant it earnestly or deliberately called out for the cowardly liberal elite, Cube’s response was cold.

His first major run-in with Leftists came in 2021 when Ice Cube was demonized for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. He even dropped out of a movie for objecting to a vaccine policy.

Joe Rogan recently spoke with Ice Cube on his JRE podcast, and the rapper unleashed on Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney ad campaign.

“Politics really shouldn’t be in someone’s beer mug,” Cube said.

The Los Angeles-born rapper is the latest member of Hollywood to go based in the new age of the aggressively progressive Democratic Party.

By embracing an entirely different set of morals than the average America, the Left continues to hemorrhage support, even within their circles.

The NWA rapper is all out of effs to give, declaring he’s not a “part of that club” by refusing to be another liberal zombie.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” Ice Cube said.

“And a lot of you listening to me right here and right now, you are not part of the club either. And what I realized with the club is, what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of they f**king club. That pisses them off.”