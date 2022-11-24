Ice Cube Lost Out on $9 Million Job by Refusing to Get Vaccinated

Discrimination is alive and well in 2022, primarily against those who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID.

Ice Cube is the latest victim of the offensive, pointless intolerance.

During a recent interview, he opened up about how forced compliance affected him.

Apparently he was offered $9 million to star in a movie, but the film required him to be vaccinated. So he turned down the role, passing up the massive payday.

Ice Cube turned down 9 million dollars cuz he didn’t wanna get the Covid shot pic.twitter.com/77AmiBhKiL — LATO 5x (@shmurdalato) November 21, 2022

He didn’t seem pleased about it, continuing “f*** y’all for trying to make me get it.”

This isn’t the first time Ice Cube’s faced consequences for sticking up for his beliefs. Just a few years ago he faced substantial backlash for daring to work with former President Donald Trump.

It turns out that trying to help others isn’t aligning with the wrong people, even when trying to help others, is just as offensive to the left as not being vaccinated.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 28: Rapper, actor, and filmmaker Ice Cube yells at the podium to get the crowd going during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vaccinate Benefits Eroding

It’s entirely indefensible for anyone to lose a job due to vaccination status.

Ice Cube is a high profile example, but huge numbers of people have been affected by similarly absurd policies.

Beyond the indisputable fact that the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission, their effectiveness in other outcomes is rapidly declining.

READ: WASHINGTON POST ADMITS THAT VACCINATED PEOPLE MAKE UP MAJORITY OF COVID DEATHS

Limiting workplaces to exclusively vaccinated people will accomplish nothing with regards to limiting the spread of the virus.

Even those who have received the newly updated “bivalent” booster are testing positive for COVID.

Vaccinated and boosted individuals like Dr. Fauci, Rochelle Walensky and a top FDA executive recently gotten COVID.

Yet the discrimination continues in many areas of life. Colleges continue to enforce mandates, and Hollywood clearly does as well.

Until more people speak out against these offensive policies, they’ll seemingly continue indefinitely.