Rapper Flava Flav Gives National Anthem Performance To Remember At Bucks Game

Videos by OutKick

Rapper Flava Flav may be public enemy no. 1 after delivering his rendition of the national anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks home game on Sunday. Nothing treasonous … it just wasn’t one of Flav’s finest performances.

The 64-year-old rap legend kicked off the homestand against the Atlanta Hawks with a performance of the anthem that made fellow tone-deaf singers proud.

Flava Flav, to his credit, injected the scene with his signature flair. Sideways cap on; custom Bucks jersey worn; big clock on the neck; and sunglasses on in a dimly lit arena.

To Flav, the rendition probably sounded soulful. But to the rest of us, the singing was flatter than a year-old can of Coke.

And listen, it’s not a crime to call this performance “bad.” Only the honest truth, ya dig?

WATCH:

The Bucks really let Flavor Flav sing the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/TDSQLFCQr9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 29, 2023

Flava flav national anthem 😂 pic.twitter.com/3iE2w1PQsC — zordon headass (@RTystic) October 29, 2023

While most of us respect the act of singing the anthem, no matter the performance, Flav’s singing was in desperate need of some auto-tuning.

Whoever approved this opening act may be in line for a strongly worded email Monday morning. Was the local church choir unavailable? Surely they could’ve delivered a more uplifting performance than Flav’s.

In the long history of national anthem performances, Flava Flav’s act landed closer to Fergie’s 2018 NBA All-Star performance.

Throwback to Fergie's rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game 😂 pic.twitter.com/okrN2spQRF — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 13, 2023

Milwaukee looks to give fans a stronger performance on the court, welcoming the winless (0-2) Hawks in the second game of the Damian Lillard era in Brew City.

Talking turkey here, did you like Flava Flav’s rendition of the anthem? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks works out before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on October 29, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)