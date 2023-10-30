Rapper Flava Flav Gives National Anthem Performance To Remember At Bucks Game

Rapper Flava Flav may be public enemy no. 1 after delivering his rendition of the national anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks home game on Sunday. Nothing treasonous … it just wasn’t one of Flav’s finest performances.

The 64-year-old rap legend kicked off the homestand against the Atlanta Hawks with a performance of the anthem that made fellow tone-deaf singers proud.

Flava Flav, to his credit, injected the scene with his signature flair. Sideways cap on; custom Bucks jersey worn; big clock on the neck; and sunglasses on in a dimly lit arena.

To Flav, the rendition probably sounded soulful. But to the rest of us, the singing was flatter than a year-old can of Coke.

And listen, it’s not a crime to call this performance “bad.” Only the honest truth, ya dig?

While most of us respect the act of singing the anthem, no matter the performance, Flav’s singing was in desperate need of some auto-tuning.

Whoever approved this opening act may be in line for a strongly worded email Monday morning. Was the local church choir unavailable? Surely they could’ve delivered a more uplifting performance than Flav’s.

In the long history of national anthem performances, Flava Flav’s act landed closer to Fergie’s 2018 NBA All-Star performance.

Milwaukee looks to give fans a stronger performance on the court, welcoming the winless (0-2) Hawks in the second game of the Damian Lillard era in Brew City.

Talking turkey here, did you like Flava Flav’s rendition of the anthem? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

