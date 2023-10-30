Rapper Flava Flav Gives National Anthem Performance To Remember At Bucks Game

Videos by OutKick
Rapper Flava Flav may be public enemy no. 1 after delivering his rendition of the national anthem at the Milwaukee Bucks home game on Sunday. Nothing treasonous … it just wasn’t one of Flav’s finest performances.
The 64-year-old rap legend kicked off the homestand against the Atlanta Hawks with a performance of the anthem that made fellow tone-deaf singers proud.
RELATED: PAULA ABDUL ROASTED FOR HER MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE PERFORMANCE
Flava Flav, to his credit, injected the scene with his signature flair. Sideways cap on; custom Bucks jersey worn; big clock on the neck; and sunglasses on in a dimly lit arena.
To Flav, the rendition probably sounded soulful. But to the rest of us, the singing was flatter than a year-old can of Coke.
And listen, it’s not a crime to call this performance “bad.” Only the honest truth, ya dig?
WATCH:
While most of us respect the act of singing the anthem, no matter the performance, Flav’s singing was in desperate need of some auto-tuning.
Whoever approved this opening act may be in line for a strongly worded email Monday morning. Was the local church choir unavailable? Surely they could’ve delivered a more uplifting performance than Flav’s.
In the long history of national anthem performances, Flava Flav’s act landed closer to Fergie’s 2018 NBA All-Star performance.
Milwaukee looks to give fans a stronger performance on the court, welcoming the winless (0-2) Hawks in the second game of the Damian Lillard era in Brew City.
Talking turkey here, did you like Flava Flav’s rendition of the anthem? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok