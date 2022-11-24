Paula Abdul Roasted For Her Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance

What in theeeeee hell was that, Paula Abdul?

The 60-year-old singer put on a Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade performance that was rounding roasted by social media observers. From the look of things, Abdul was supposed to be doing a tap-dancing number while singing, but she clearly forgot all about the singing part.

Let’s just say it was a disaster.

“Paula Abdul is definitely not a morning person,” one person kindly wrote on Twitter where “Forever Your Girl” singer is taking incoming fire from all directions. “Paula Abdul looks like she may break a hip,” wrote another.



And in a wild twist that very few people could’ve seen coming, the NBC cameras kept cutting to Flava Flav vibing along in the stands outside Macy’s department store on 6th Ave.

Paula Abdul, risking a trip to the emergency room, performs in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. / Twitter

At some point, nationally televised parades, New Years Eve shows and other events might want to stop pretending the performer is actually singing. Paula’s not fooling anyone here. Just have her come out and dance, let the crowd sing to the re-recorded music and everyone moves on.

Get it, Paula!

By the way, Flava Flav is 63. Unreal. Time really does fly by.

The way Paula Abdul is lip syncing DOWN at the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade like girl we see you 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/h8g0ANFqgI — Domooo🍁🧣🥧 (@idimeology_) November 24, 2022

In ten years Paula Abdul's parade performance will just be six dudes spinning her wheelchair around — Captain Nȳm0 in Slumberland (@nym0_speaks) November 24, 2022

For the younger crowd, Paula Abdul was the Ariana Grande of the 80’s. — Hooooold My Check (@TheeDLSmooth) November 24, 2022

This guy getting way to into Paula Abdul is the mood for today #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/BPR9pf30cW — Brooke🌼 (@BrookeShute13) November 24, 2022

What they’re doing to Paula Abdul on the parade is elder abuse — cat daddy (@brill____) November 24, 2022

Paula Abdul feet ain’t even moving fast enough for us to believe she’s tapping lol #MacysParade — Ali Thee Heffa (@Ali_Bhandari_) November 24, 2022

She’s gonna go back to the dressing room and pop like a tin of crescent rolls — Kevinjac41 (@kevinjac41) November 24, 2022

Paula Abdul blink twice if you need help — Hatchie (@hihatchie) November 24, 2022