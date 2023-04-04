Rangers LF Josh Smith Struck In The Face By Errant Pitch, Leaves Deep Gash

Videos by OutKick
Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Smith ate a nasty pitch to the grill during the third inning of Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Orioles reliever Danny Coulombe’s 89-mph sinker connected with Smith’s jaw in the third quarter of the game.
Smith Survives Gnarly Pitch To The Face
Smith hit the ground and required attention from the Rangers’ medical staff.
A small, albeit deep, cut was seen on the right side of Smith’s face.
In a true tough-guy act, Smith walked off the field after the brutal strike.
The Rangers’ PR team released a statement, via Twitter, on Smith’s status noting that he was transported from Globe Life Field to a nearby hospital in Arlington.
“Rangers LF Josh Smith has been taken to an area hospital for further scans and testing on his face and jaw,” the statement read in part. “He was struck on the right side of his face by a pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning.”
Smith was replaced by 23-year-old Ezequiel Duran for the game. The Rangers’ perfect start to the season (3-0) is at risk. The Rangers trailed Baltimore, 2-0, heading into the eighth inning.
Earlier in March, Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner was left bloodied in the face after getting struck by an errant pitch by Detroit’s Matt Manning.
Turner was hospitalized and received 16 stitches to the face. The photos of Turner’s face were haunting.
