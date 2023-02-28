Rangers K’Andre Miller Suspended Three Games For Spitting In Drew Doughty’s Face

Videos by OutKick

New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller has been suspended three games after hocking the loog heard ’round the hockey world.

One that hit Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty square in the mug.

In case you hadn’t seen it, the incident occurred on Sunday in the Blue Shirts’ 5-2 win over the Kings. At one point a pushing-and-shoving match ensued things were definitely heated, and Miller decided to launch his throat debris right into Doughty’s face.

Gross.

K'Andre Miller has been awarded a match penalty for spitting on Drew Doughty. pic.twitter.com/bNY5fp63Tx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2023

You never want to hear a referee announce your number and then say “Match penalty for spitting.” Just a bad look.

Spitting in someone’s face is gross, and it’s something the NHL was going to take a long look at whenever it happens.

However, Miller contended that he never meant to cough one up on Doughty. He pleaded his case on Twitter.

Whether he did it intentionally or not, it’s nice to Miller and Doughty got it worked out after the game.

Unfortunately for Miller, the NHL Department of Player Safety can’t have players spitting on other players whether they apologize or not.

NY Rangers’ K'Andre Miller has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 28, 2023

That’s going to be a tough loss for the Rangers. Miller is second on the team in average ice time behind only Adam Fox. He also has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists).

Miller’s absence will leave a significant gap on the Rangers’ blue line in upcoming games. They’ll have to play the Flyers, Senators, and perhaps most significantly, the Bruins, without one of their top D-men.

Well, at least the recent acquisition of Patrick Kane will take away a bit of that sting.

