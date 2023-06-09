Rangers Forward Mika Zibanejad Is Going To Do A DJ Set At Lollapalooza Stockholm

Videos by OutKick

If you find yourself at Lollapalooza Stockholm later this month (what? I don’t know what your plans are) be sure to catch New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad’s DJ set.

For real.

Zibanejad is known for being a dynamic scorer, but off the ice, he’s been creating music for quite some time. According to Complex, he released a few tracks between 2017 and 2020.

This will not be Zibanejad’s first rodeo when it comes to performing at a festival in his native Sweden. Back in 2019, he performed at the Summerburst festival.

“It was a lot of fun,” he told NHL.com back then. “The music is something I’m doing and it was fun to finally play at a festival like this. It is something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time, so obviously it was very exciting”.

So what does his music sound like, you may be wondering?

Well, check it out:

Is it good? I uh… I think so?

I’ll be honest if you played me the top son on the EDM charts and then played a song comprised of dog farts sampled by a CASIO keyboard I might be able to tell you the difference.

Might.

Regardless of whether or not that’s your type of jam, there’s no denying that Zibanejad knows his way around ProTools and knows how to write an actual song.

That’s awesome, and you’ve got to respect the grind during the offseason. The dude could be chilling by the lake all summer but instead, he’s in Stockholm spinning records or pressing buttons or whatever it is DJs do.

Focusing on music could be a good way to take his mind off of the season that could’ve been for the New York Rangers. In addition to the potent scoring combo of Zibanejad and Aretemi Panarin among others, the team went all in at the deadline adding additional scorers in Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

However, that wasn’t enough to get them out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were eliminated in 7 games by their cross-river rivals the New Jersey Devils.

