Rangers Fire Manager Chris Woodward After Spending $500 Million And Still Stinking

The Texas Rangers spent an endless amount of money over the offseason, have been mediocre all season, and are now under new leadership.

The team fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, handing the reins over to third base coach Tony Beasley for the remainder of the season.

The Rangers are in the midst of yet another subpar campaign, sitting at 51-63 and 9.5 games out a wild card spot with six weeks left. Texas hasn’t made the postseason in five years.

Woodward was in the middle of his fourth season as the team’s manager, going 211-287 during his tenure.

To be fair, the organization was largely in a rebuild over the past two years, but ownership spent over $500 million on free agents last offseason, most notably Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future,” Rangers executive Jon Daniels said in a statement.

“As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.”

The Rangers are the fourth team to fire their manager this summer, joining the Phillies, Blue Jays and Angels.

The firings led to turnarounds in both Philly and Toronto, and both teams now sit firmly in the playoff mix with a little over a month left.

So … don’t give up, Rangers fans. There’s still time to turn this sucker around.

Give ’em hell, Tony!