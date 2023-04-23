Rangers Adolis Garcia Blasts 3 Homers In Rangers Annihilation of A’s

Videos by OutKick

Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had himself a night against the Las Vegas — whoops, sorry— Oakland A’s, blasting a trio of homers in an 18-3 rout.

The first of the three homers came in the first inning. An absolute bomb, 432 feet into the left field upper deck.

Upper deck Bombi BLAST 💥 pic.twitter.com/1vbX28zl2S — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 22, 2023

Touch ’em, all. Get used to doing that too.

The second homer of the evening came in the bottom of the third inning with the Rangers already up 9-3 on Oakland (not a good night for those fellas). This time he took the 1-2 pitch from Adrián Martínez to center field.

That one jumped off the bat at over 108 mph.

Surely he couldn’t pop another dinger before they even made it through five innings.

Of course he did.

He got the best of Martinez once again, this time splitting the difference and drilling one to left-center field.

That was the end of the long-balls for Mr. Garcia, but don’t think for a second that he was finished offensively.

He went 5 for 5 on the night, adding two doubles late in the game, All in all, he drove in 8 runs. He was also hit by a pitch at one point, which was one of the few ways the A’s could keep him from doing so much damage.

It was a historic night for Garcia. Check this out.

Adolis García tonight became just the 3rd player in the Modern Era (b. 1901) with 16+ total bases, 3+ HR, 8+ RBI, and 5+ R in a game, joining WAS' Anthony Rendon on 4/30/17 vs. NYM (16 TB, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 R) and BRO's Gil Hodges on 8/31/50 vs. BSN (17 TB, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R). — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 23, 2023

– His 5 extra-base hits tied the single-game Major League record (b. 1901) done just 14 times, last by MIL’s Luis Urías on 8/12/21 at CHC (2 HR, 3 2B). — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 23, 2023

That’s some exclusive company.

Those three round-trippers boosted Garcia’s season total to 7. He’s batting .260 and has a .306 on-base percentage so far this season.

