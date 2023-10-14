Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Talks Pitching With A Hangover

Videos by OutKick

The Texas Rangers are in the American League Championship Series and hoping to have star pitcher Max Scherzer back in the starting rotation.

Scherzer had what was described as a “triceps spasm,” with the team announcing in September that he’d miss the rest of the regular season.

But the Rangers back-to-back sweeps of the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles gave Scherzer an extra few weeks to recover, and as a result, the 39-year-old is hoping to join the Rangers roster on Sunday.

Part of his preparation was throwing a sim game on Wednesday, facing live hitters before returning to competition. The only problem is that Wednesday was the day after the Rangers clinched the division series at Globe Life Field. And, well, Scherzer celebrated with his teammates. A lot.

Max Scherzer and Austin Hedges holy cow pic.twitter.com/SDZsjoOfYu — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) October 11, 2023

Per the Dallas Morning News, Scherzer admitted that the sim game wasn’t his best – because he was hungover.

“Well, it was kind of a weird sim game. I don’t often pitch hungover,” he said. And that’s a 39-year-old hangover too.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 01: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on September 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer Seems To Think He’s Ready To Go

He also told the Dallas Morning News that he came out of the sim game with a good feeling about his progress.

“I feel normal,” Scherzer said. “That’s all I can say. All I can do is describe what I feel like and if I have an issue, I have to let them know. But my arm feels fresher.”

If he is able to return, it’d be a boost for the Rangers pitching staff heading into a tough matchup with the Astros. Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery and Andrew Heaney all turned in acceptable performances, but Scherzer brings a competitiveness that few others can match.

Not to mention a career full of pitching in big moments.

The Rangers-Astros ALCS starts Sunday, and while it’s not officially confirmed, it could feature Scherzer’s return. Probably significantly less hungover than Wednesday.