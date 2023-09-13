Rangers Lose Another Ace With Max Scherzer Out For Regular Season After Triceps Spasm

Videos by OutKick
The Texas Rangers are shutting down veteran ace Max Scherzer for the remainder of the regular season, and most likely the postseason, after suffering a right triceps spasm during Tuesday’s game against Houston. Scherzer underwent an MRI on Wednesday.
Texas did not give a definitive timeline for Scherzer, but Rangers general manager Chris Young said he does not expect Mad Max to return for October baseball.
The latest injury news shows devastating for the Rangers.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan relayed the news:
“Right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major — a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus. Scherzer is, Texas GM Chris Young told reporters, ‘unlikely’ to pitch in the playoffs.”
READ: MAX SCHERZER FRUSTRATINGLY EXITS GAME AGAINST TORONTO WITH INJURY
Scherzer left the mound in the sixth inning of Texas’ 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pitching woes in Arlington continue for the Rangers as they look to work without Scherzer in a tight AL West division race. Texas is one game behind the Astros (80-64) in the division.
Earlier this season, the Rangers were forced to shut down former New York Met Jacob DeGrom early due to injury. DeGrom, 35, was Texas’ biggest offseason acquisition — agreeing to a five-year, $185 million deal.
DeGrom and Scherzer (mostly the latter) propelled the Mets to a 101-win season in 2022.
New York traded Scherzer to the Rangers at the deadline as the Mets turned to a rebuilding approach amid their disastrous season.
In eight starts in Arlington, Scherzer sports a 3.20 ERA. He totaled 53 strikeouts in 45 innings.
Check back with OutKick as the story updates
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok