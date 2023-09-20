Missing F-35 Crash Witness Gives Hall Of Fame Interview, Attempts To Recreate The Sound

Videos by OutKick

Randolph White was right near the missing F-35 as it went down, and his post-crash recap is must-see internet content.

An F-35 belonging to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort went missing after the pilot had to eject following an unknown issue over the weekend. The situation quickly captivated the country.

An F-35 crashed after going missing. The F-35 stealth fighter costs roughly $100 million each. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

How could a plane worth roughly $100 million just disappear after the pilot ejected? There were countless questions. Eventually, a debris field was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, and the internet now has an all-time great interview, thanks to Mr. White.

“I was in the bathroom, taking a shave, and I heard a screeching. Between a screech and a whistle [imitates the noise of the F-35]. I said, ‘What in the world is this?’ I heard a boom! Then my whole house shook,” White told WBTW when explaining what happened.

Witness to the F-35 crash, Randolph White, imitates what he heard when it went down (WBTW) 😂 pic.twitter.com/1I0hdRhKiU — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 20, 2023

This man is absolutely electric. At this point, the focus might have to shift from the Marines losing a $100 million stealth fighter that eventually crashed to Mr. White.

I need this guy breaking down major events like I need air in my lungs to breathe. Everything about this guy is incredible.

He’s got a straw hat on, appears to be wearing some kind of overalls and has a massive pickup truck in the background. If you took a photo of this situation and showed it to anyone in the world, odds are high they would immediately know it was located in America.

To paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, “I ain’t mad about it.” The man’s entire house was rocked by the crashing F-35. He’s allowed to have some emotions and be fired up.

F-35 crash leads to epic interview with South Carolina man. (Photo by Erica Price/Getty Images)

I’m going to need Mr. White to start a commentary podcast sooner than later. Whenever there’s a major event, someone needs to get a mic in his face ASAP and just let him riff. It might not be what the internet deserves, but it’s what it needs.