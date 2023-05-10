Randi Weingarten Blasted By Twitter Again Over Deleting Tweets

Videos by OutKick

Powerful teachers union head Randi Weingarten has not been having the best time of it on Twitter recently.

Weingarten has become a frequent target of the platform’s community notes feature thanks to repeatedly sharing misinformation.

One of the more incredible examples was Weingarten’s promotion of PolitiFact’s politically motivated “fact check” defending her role in helping keep schools closed.

After years of teachers unions ensuring children would be masked and forced into remote learning, Weingarten has been desperately trying to rewrite history.

Most frequently, this means downplaying her role in catastrophic learning loss for young children.

Now she’s at it again, but this time revealing her own ideologically biased hypocrisy.

Weingarten announced Tuesday that her union was partnering with a company that scans old social media posts to avoid cancel culture.

Our union is here for you to help you future-proof your social media. @AFTunion has partnered w/LifeBrand for a 25% discount off the cost of this powerful tool that scans your social media to catch forgotten posts that may not reflect who you are today https://t.co/2rvadER4he — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 9, 2023

The exact cancel culture that her left wing ideology weaponizes to punish people for things they said years or even decades ago.

As one writer pointed out, this feature could be useful for teachers who openly campaigned for progressive causes. Or took vacations while claiming to be too scared to return to classrooms.

Exciting new features!

Smart AI will find and root out all your references to:



"ACAB"

"Smash Capitalism"



Our cutting-edge tech scans and deletes your pictures of you:



in the Caribbean during Covid

throwing a trash can through a store window

flashing Revolutionary fists ✊ https://t.co/DoiKQITbt2 — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) May 9, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, along with members of Congress, parents and caregiving advocates hold a press conference supporting Build Back Better investments in home care, childcare, paid leave and expanded CTC payments in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MomsRising Together)

Randi Weingarten Now Scared Of Cancel Culture?

Of course Weingarten would partner an app that erases old posts. Of course she would.

Few people on the internet have repeatedly tweeted more absurd, nonsensical things than Randi. Her mistakes and outright misrepresentations have become so prolific and commonplace, she’s often forced to lock replies to avoid being called out.

She once claimed that Ron DeSantis would kill “millions” of people in Florida with his COVID policies. Weingarten did eventually walk that absurdity back, but it’s representative of the many outrageous things she says on a daily basis.

But the most revealing part of this partnership is that she wants to protect teachers (and herself) from the problem her party created.

Democrats and the left have weaponized old social media posts to an absurd degree. Now she wants to help teachers avoid the consequences their ideology helped start.

It’s a near certainty this is the result of accounts like Libs of TikTok, who have used teachers’ own words to show how children are indoctrinated in schools.

Randi Weingarten, who is openly supportive of such efforts, undoubtedly wants to make it easier to hide those kinds of comments from parents.

She’s emblematic of the left’s repetitive M.O. Set the rules and ensure you never have to play by them.

Classic Randi.