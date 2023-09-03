Randall Cobb Hit With Fine For Dirty Hit; Target On Jets’ Back Gets Bigger

Videos by OutKick

Randall Cobb received a fine for a blindsiding hit on a Giants defender, and the target on the New York Jets’ back is growing.

Announced Saturday, the NFL decided to fine Cobb $13,889 for his blindside hit on New York Giants safety Bobby McCain in their final preseason showdown. Refs flagged the play for unnecessary roughness. McCain exited the game with a concussion.

Even Cobb’s wife thought the hit could eventually warrant a penalty from the league.

My god, Bobby McCain just got BLASTED — he was clearly shaken up #NYG pic.twitter.com/zzPC6G87VB — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 26, 2023

Randall Cobb ‘Hit’ With Fine; Rodgers, Jets Continue To Make Enemies

Players on the Jets sideline found the hard hit amusing, mostly due to Cobb’s veteran age of 33 (yes, the ol’, wow he’s old but doing his job, joke). But Giants players, especially linebacker Jihad Ward, were disgusted by the hit.

READ: GIANTS’ JIHAD WARD ACCUSES ‘HARD KNOCKS’ OF NOT SHOWING FULL CLIP OF AARON RODGERS EXCHANGE

Ward held a grudge against the Jets for the remainder of the game. He did his utmost to pester Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ward’s efforts ultimately worked. An in-game beef between Rodgers and Ward became the highlight of Hard Knocks’ penultimate episode.

The scene became another showcase of Rodgers’ cavalier attitude / hubris.

Ward called out HBO for mischaracterizing him as a salty defender rather than a teammate sticking up for a teammate.

“They’re going to show [Rodgers’] part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that,” Ward reacted.

Cobb was clearly in the wrong for his hit on McCain. Rodgers didn’t do any favors by riling up Ward and smack-talking the defender.

Then again, this is the new-look New York Jets: a gritty, “us against the world” squad with Super Bowl-level aspirations set for massive disappointment.

Rodgers may have won the war of words against Jihad Ward. The veteran linebacker can answer back in the Giants-Jets regular season matchup, set for Oct. 24.