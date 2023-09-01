Giants’ Jihad Ward Accuses ‘Hard Knocks’ Of Not Showing Full Clip Of Aaron Rodgers Exchange, Rodgers Says He’s ‘Making Sh-t Up’

Videos by OutKick

The back-and-forth between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward continues to roll a week after the two exchanged pleasantries.

A meaningless play in a meaningless football game has never been talked about more, but hey, that’s preseason football.

The Rodgers-Ward ‘rivalry’ came to light during the most recent episode of MAX’s ‘Hard Knocks.’ During the Jets’ win over the Giants on August 26, Ward shoved Rodgers a bit late after the QB got rid of a pass.

“What the [expletive] was that? “Show some respect, bro. C’mon, what the [expletive] was that? Five damn steps — I don’t even know who you are, bro.” Rodgers shouted at Ward after the play.

Ward has since explained that his late-shove on Rodgers wasn’t just a random act. He’s accusing ‘Hard Knocks’ of not showing the full scope of everything, including Rodgers and Jets’ wide out Randall Cobb supposedly laughing after Cobb delivered a concussion to Bobby McCain.

“There’s a reason why I shoved him like I did,” Ward told reporters on Thursday. “The reason why is because I don’t let any of my motherf–king teammates get knocked over. And Randall — what’s his name? — Randall Cobb? He knew what he did.”

“They know what they did, they was laughing and all that stuff,’ Ward continued. ‘They know what they did, I know what he did, the coaches know what he did, my teammates know what he did. I’m the only one that’s sticking up for [Bobby McCain].”

“They’re going to entertain, they’re going to show his part, HBO. They weren’t even in the whole scenario with what really went down, so they’re going to show his side of the story and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that.”

Rodgers didn’t appreciate being accused of laughing at a player down on the field.

“So he thought we were laughing at his teammate?” Rodgers said. “That never happened and I think he’s making s–t up.”

‘Hard Knocks’ showed the clip of Cobb’s blindside block on McCain with Rodgers asking him “what are you doing, bro?”

The Jets and Giants square off at MetLife Stadium on October 29, and plenty of eyes will be on Ward and Rodgers throughout that contest.