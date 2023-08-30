Aaron Rodgers Tells Giants Defender To ‘Show Respect’ in ‘Hard Knocks’ Hissy Fit

Videos by OutKick
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are feeling high and mighty, but will their hubris come back to bite them in the season?
There’s a noticeable upgraded swagger to the New York Jets this offseason after acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets face Super Bowl-level expectations, and they’re certainly acting like they’ve got a shot.
In the penultimate episode of this offseason’s “Hard Knocks,” Rodgers showed off some of the Jets’ new attitude during their preseason game against the New York Giants.
During the game, Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward got into it after Ward gave Rodgers a late shove on a rush.
The Jets QB gave him the old “I don’t even know you who you are” jab, which is surprisingly high-brow, even for Rodgers, when you see the small hit that set him off.
One-time Super Bowl winner … maybe take it easy on hissy fit, Rodgers.
“That was [expletives], bro,” Rodgers told Ward on the shove. “What the [expletive] was that? “Show some respect, bro. C’mon, what the [expletive] was that? Five damn steps — I don’t even know who you are, bro.”
Rodgers got more retribution on Ward after tossing a 14-yard touchdown pass to No. 1 Jets wideout Garrett Wilson. After the score, Rodgers sought Ward and warned him not to “poke the bear.”
WATCH:
Of course, there are two sides to the story.
Jihad Ward complained about a “cheap” block Jets WR Randall Cobb threw earlier in the game. But that part wasn’t as flashy for the “Hard Knocks” producers.
The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll relayed a comment from Ward about the scene.
“They’re going to show [Rodgers’] part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that,” Ward reacted.
Like it or not, Rodgers talked smack and backed it up on the field with production. He exited the game with 47 yards passing and a touchdown, jumpstarting the Jets’ eventual win, 32-24, over the Giants.
That’ll be the last we see of the intracity rivalry until their regular-season matchup Oct. 24 when the Jets “visit” the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Ward, the most outspoken defender of the Giants, will surely want his revenge.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok