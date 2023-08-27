Aaron Rodgers ‘Good’ In Jets (Preseason) Debut And Makes Important Announcement Afterward

Videos by OutKick

The goals for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Saturday night were as simple as getting in the game, scoring a touchdown, and getting out without getting hurt.

Mission accomplished.

“It was a good night,” Rodgers told reporters after the team’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up prior to the team’s preseason game against the New York Giants. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Evaluates Jets Offense

But, if you believe Rodgers, it was better than good. Because when it was done, the quarterback who has seen how 18 previous preseasons bleed into the regular season, has a vision of where the Jets are now a couple of weeks away from their opener.

“I think we’re ready,” Rodgers said. “I think next week will be an important week. Obviously, there will be some tough decisions with the roster, but just to work in some other things as we transition now to the final 53 that we’re going to be doing every single week.

“We’ve held back a few things that we’ve been taking notes on, kind of, in the quarterback room, so if we want to put them in the next week coming up, so we’ll put kind of the final touches of the offense. I feel good about where we’re at.”

The Jets offense isn’t fully complete even if Rodgers believes it’s ready. Left tackle Duane Brown just came off the physically unable to perform list and has to work into practices. And running backs Breece Hall (returning from a 2022 knee injury) and Dalvin Cook (recently signed) still haven’t worked in to the unit, either.

Jets Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets sees his offensive line coming into shape. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Saleh Makes Announcement About Offensive Line

But stuff is advancing. Coach Robert Saleh, for instance, believes he found a starting right tackle in Mekhi Becton. The coach after the game said Becton is the starter “as of now” and so that’s at least one piece of the jigsaw added before the Monday Night Football opener against the Buffalo Bills.

All this optimism has been a thing for a while around the Jets. At least since training camp began.

But this night was different in that it marked the first action for Rodgers in a game. In uniform. In MetLife Stadium.

And, approvingly for the Jets fans in attendance, in the end zone.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rodgers Sees Jets Work Pay Off

Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter. He completed 5 of 8 passes against withering blitzes that Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale decided were appropriate for this exhibition.

All that showed the time invested in Rodgers talking, texting, nd teaching his offensive teammates on what he likes and what he expects paid dividends.

“A lot of conversations on the field, off the field, text messages, those sorts of things,” Rodgers said. “It’s nice to be able to have them show up in a live situation like today. There are still things to work on. We held back a lot of things.

“Wasn’t sure what Wink was going to throw at us and it was eight guys up on the first play and eight guys up on the second play, but I love that about Wink. It’s good, but it tested us and we did some good things picking up some things in the protections and some good adjustments and obviously Garrett made some nice plays.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets walks to the media tent to talk to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maybe Jets Hype Is Merited

The evening was a sign that maybe all the Jets hype since the Rodgers trade is perhaps merited. Rodgers, at least, proved to Saleh it’s all real in the way he handled his first game for the Jets.

“To see this in person, you hear about it, but to see it in person and the way he operates and the way he communicates every single play, and it’s not just with the quarterbacks,” Saleh said. “It’s with the O-line, with the receivers. It’s with the tight ends and the backs.

“He’s so deliberate and thoughtful in his words and the way he communicates. He’s been above and beyond what has been advertised.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero