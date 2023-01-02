Giants LB Goes Wild On Instagram Live After Team Clinches Playoff Berth: ‘I’m Getting Drunk’

Spirits are high in East Rutherford. Just ask New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward.

After clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 by defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, Giants players started getting crunk in the locker room to celebrate the win.

Coming off nearly six years of major disappointment, both Giants players and fans were beyond themselves after clinching the NFC’s sixth seed at 9-6-1.

Miracle in New Meadowlands

Ward, who’s known as a high-energy guy on and off the field, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the long-awaited return to the postseason.

Jihad Ward is going wild in the locker room. I mean wild. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) January 1, 2023

“I’m getting drunk!” Ward told viewers, even pulling in Giants QB Daniel Jones and defensive lineman Leonard Williams cameos during his crazy live stream. Jones was a madman in the win, tallying four total touchdowns and leading the team both in receiving and rushing. He tallied 268 yards of offense.

jihad ward is a treasure. daniel jones cameo. f’ing playoff bound pic.twitter.com/yrHRd3erta — ᦓꪻꫀꪜꫀ (@Steve_S13) January 1, 2023

The Giants knocked the spurs off the Colts in the blowout victory. New York faced a “win and in” situation heading into Sunday.

Jihad Ward. (Getty Images)

Pour one out for the Colts, who were doomed from the jump with Nick Foles slated to lead the offense. After a Kayvon Thibodeaux sack in the third quarter, Foles was too injured to close out, allowing backup Sam Ehlinger to face Giants defense, who already had a 52-yard pick-six in the second quarter. The two QBs combined for 124 total passing yards.

LANDON COLLINS WITH THE PICK 6!!!!!!!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/kgnRqFNzc4 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 1, 2023

Kudos to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who led the G-Men back to the playoffs after the team became a laughingstock in the NFL after Tom Coughlin left the team.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)