Rams WR Demarcus Robinson Reportedly Okay After Being Robbed In Los Angeles

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is a professional, but he might have some trouble keeping his mind on Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being robbed at gunpoint Friday night in Los Angeles.

Crime in California? That doesn’t sound like the sort of thing that happens in the Golden State we’re all familiar with…

According to TMZ Sports, Robinson was approached by two men outside of an LA Hotel just after midnight early Friday. The assailants pulled a gun on the 29-year-old and demanded the former Florida Gator fork over any valuables.

The two robbers reportedly made off with around $100,000 in jewelry. Which is a wild number to wrap your head around. A significant portion of that was reportedly a valuable watch.

Fortunately, Robinson was reported to be doing okay following the incident. That’s good to hear because having weapons shoved in your face and having thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen sounds like a traumatic experience.

Police responded to reports of the armed robbery and are investigating, but have yet to make any arrests.

Before signing with the Rams back in June, Robinson previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. He was a member of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV.

This season, Robinson has appeared in 5 games but has yet to record a reception.

Unfortunately, athletes sometimes seem to have become targets for low-life criminals. In just the last two years, three Formula 1 drivers have had expensive watches stolen off their wrists while out in public.

