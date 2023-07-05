California Politicians Respond To Increase In Crime By Suggesting Less Policing For ‘Reparations’

Videos by OutKick

Politicians in California continue to show why so many people are fleeing the state as fast as they can.

The state’s reparations task force recently recommended that lawmakers ban the arrest and prosecution of anyone caught violating “public disorder offenses.”

“A signification [sic] proportion of law enforcement contact with the public relates to low-level, non-violent offenses. Thus, for example, law enforcement is frequently tasked with enforcing public disorder offenses, such as illegal camping, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor trespass, and public urination. Although the subjects of these contacts are often experiencing homelessness, a mental health crisis, or both, the responding officers typically possess neither training nor expertise in working with these vulnerable populations,” the report claims, according to Fox News.

How is any of this relevant to a reparations task force, presumably designed to study payments to black residents as a result of slavery, you might ask?

Because according to the writers, such police enforcement is “disproportionately” levied on “Black individuals.”

“This disconnect often results in the use of excessive and sometimes fatal force that falls disproportionately on Black individuals. Given the devastating impacts of this kind of over-policing, the Task Force recommends that the Legislature prohibit law enforcement from criminally enforcing public disorder infractions and other low-level crimes,” the report says.

So stop enforcing laws that increase public safety and quality of life in 2023, because slavery and a seemingly racist interpretation of who may be impacted.

Hard to get more California than that.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at San Francisco General Hospital on June 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Committed To Pushing More People Out With Ridiculous Policies

There are any number of reasons why California continues to be one of the nation’s fastest shrinking states.

READ: CALIFORNIA LOST MORE RESIDENTS THAN ANY OTHER STATE IN 2022, FLORIDA IS FASTEST GROWING

But there may not be a better indication of the disconnect from reality inherent in California politics than this.

According to this task force, the state shouldn’t enforce laws designed to ensure that inappropriate public behavior is punished, because it’s “over-policing.”

Unsurprisingly, it never mentions that San Francisco, just a few years ago, elected a district attorney committed to this exact kind of so-called restorative justice.

It’s been such an unmitigated disaster for the city that he was recalled. Even in one of the furthest left cities in America.

And residents and businesses are fleeing as a result of rapidly declining quality of life.

READ: SAN FRANCISCO GETS EVEN MORE BAD NEWS AFTER SLEW OF CLOSURES

Instead of acknowledging this failure, the reparations wants to double down on what we already know doesn’t work.

As always, it doesn’t matter how ineffective progressive policies are after being put into practice.

What matters most is appeasing modern woke sensibilities and ignoring inconvenient realities.

California’s become a poster child for what not to do. And if this task force’s recommendations are followed, it’s going to get much, much worse.