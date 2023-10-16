Rams CB Derion Kendrick Arrested After Win For Carrying Firearm

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams cornerback and ex-Georgia standout Derion Kendrick, 23, was arrested Monday morning for carrying a firearm in his vehicle. The arrest news, first relayed by TMZ Sports, came as a surprise announcement — arriving within the day that the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

Police stopped Kendrick at 2:14 a.m. (PDT) concerning a traffic violation and found the firearm in his vehicle upon further search. As of Monday afternoon, Kendrick remains in custody. He faces a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick is a starter for Raheem Morris’ defensive unit in Los Angeles. The team continues to adjust to former star CB Jalen Ramsey leaving L.A., opening the door for an elevated role for Kendrick. The second-year CB started all six of the Rams’ games this season.

Los Angeles Times reporter Gary Klein relayed that Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team’s acknowledgment of the arrest. The NFL and Rams are looking into the matter.

The Rams selected Kendrick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He led a star-making campaign at Georgia in 2021, following an abrupt departure from Clemson.

Check back with OutKick for updates.