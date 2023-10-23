Rams’ Brett Maher Is Back To Missing Kicks, Costing His Team Wins

Videos by OutKick

Real Bad with Brett Maher.

You can take Brett Maher off the Cowboys but you can’t take the Cowboys out of Brett Maher. Maher’s multiple missed kicks cost the Los Angeles Rams (his new team) a major win on Sunday, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The trending Rams dropped a 24-17 loss to the Steelers. As much as possible, Maher single-handedly lost the Rams the game.

Why does Brett Maher still have a job?😭 pic.twitter.com/hVH0wxYnGg — 𝓒𝓪𝓶✞ (@BurnedByCeeDee) October 22, 2023

Maher missed two field goal attempts and a PAT kick, costing L.A. a crucial seven-point difference. The Rams kicker finished 1 of 3 — dropping his season make-to-attempts total to 17 of 23.

Maher had an infamously bad outing in the postseason for Dallas last year, missing four extra-point kicks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From considering point-shaving conspiracies to demanding a full-on ban on Maher and begging to have old kicker Matt Gay back on the team, Rams Nation was irate over Maher’s misses.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue shared Sean McVay’s post-game comments on Maher’s miserable day.

“We’ll look at it, and we’ll see,” McVay said. “[Maher’s] got to be better. That’s seven points that we missed out on, that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was. Those were tough ones, today.”

Facing pitchforks and torches calling for his job, Maher swallowed the blame for his Week 7 performance. Maher said, “Feel like I could have made a very positive impact on that game, and didn’t do my part today.”