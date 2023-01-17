Dallas Cowboys Survive FOUR Missed Extra Points To Demolish Tom Brady’s Bucs, Eliminate The GOAT In Potential Final Game

Someone tell Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher that he’s playing postseason football.

The Dallas offense has been capitalizing on a terrible performance by Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, taking an 18-0 lead into the half — which could have been 21-0 if not for three straight missed extra-point kicks by Maher.

And almost unbelievably, Maher missed another — his FOURTH of the night — after the Cowboys scored a fourth touchdown to open the second half.

Cowboys K Brett Maher has more PAT misses tonight (4) than he had in all 53 PAT attempts during regular season (3). — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 17, 2023

Peyton and Eli Manning from the ManningCast couldn’t help but wince at the sight of the wide-right boot on Maher’s third attempt.

Peyton Manning is all of us to Brett Maher RN pic.twitter.com/LedZvDLESq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 17, 2023

After the third missed kick, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his mind, yelling on the sideline after proposing to go for the two-point conversion instead of sending Maher out.

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Brett Maher is the first player in NFL history to miss 3 extra points in a playoff game (@EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2023

America simply cannot believe what is happening.

I’m only watching the rest of this Cowboys-Bucs game to see if Maher can miss a fifth extra point. We’re seeing all time history in the making here. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 17, 2023

Brett Maher isn’t the only player having a lousy night.

After leading the Buccaneers down the field for a potential go-ahead score, down 6-0, Brady threw an errant pass in the end zone to Jayron Kearse. The turnover robbed Tampa Bay of any momentum for a first-half comeback.

Huge red zone INT by Jayron Kearse 👀



(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/TFaIxoqNSG — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2023

Brady went 11 of 23 passing for 96 yards and one interception in the first half and couldn’t pick up the pieces in the final stretch of the game.

After connecting with Julio Jones for a 30-yard TD to end the third quarter, Brady overshot Chris Godwin and failed a two-point conversion.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas responded in the ensuing offensive drive with an 18-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb on a fourth-down shot to the end zone. No Bucs safety was in sight as Lamb scored the easy TD.

The Cowboys have been getting in the way of every comeback attempt by the Bucs. With a tired and bashed offensive line, Brady has been under constant pressure to complete passes down the field … just an all-around bad night for the Bucs.

Brady has a couple of final shots at cutting the deficit, but Dallas kept the QB off his groove to defeat the Buccaneers, 31-17, and eliminate the GOAT in what may be his final NFL game.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)