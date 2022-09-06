Rams’ Aaron Donald Avoids Answering Over Helmet-Swing Brawl

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald dodged the media’s pressure over the swinging-helmet incident against the Bengals from a joint practice in August.

The Super Bowl LVI reunion went as contentious as expected, with multiple fights breaking out between both teams.

Donald, at one point, was seen dual-wielding Cincinnati helmets and began swinging them at Bengals players, connecting on at least one attempt.

The joint session was canceled after Donald’s rampage, with none of the players getting hurt.

Speaking with the media on Monday, as relayed by Yahoo Sports, Donald was asked about a potential discipline by the League or his team after nearly taking someone’s head off with a helmet. Donald quickly drew attention to the Rams’ Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m happy nobody got hurt in the practice and whatever, but my main focus is Thursday night against Buffalo,” Donald shared on Monday.

Spawning flashbacks of the infamous Myles Garrett helmet swing on Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, the big question after the fight shifted to whether the Donald would be in line for a potential suspension. Garrett missed six games in 2019 due to the indefinite suspension by the NFL.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, the Rams plan to discipline Donald for the helmet-swinging incident.

“The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house,” said a Rams spokesperson regarding the formidable DT.

The Los Angeles Rams face off against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, from SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. EST).

