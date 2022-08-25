Aaron Donald Swings TWO Helmets At Bengals During Practice Brawl

The scariest man in football, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, just got more menacing.

During a joint session on Thursday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a brawl broke out between the players.

Footage from the session showed Aaron Donald in the middle of the scramble. At one point, the 284-pound DT was seen dual-wielding two Bengals helmets and using them to swing at Cincinnati players.

One swing landed on a Bengals player’s head, which should keep Donald on the lookout for potential suspension news from the NFL.

WATCH:

The practice was canceled once both sides settled.

For note: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was indefinitely suspended in 2020 and missed six games for swinging his helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Aaron Donald Helmet Swing: Twitter Reaction

Here is more Twitter reaction to Aaron Donald and the wild scrum on Thursday:

Cover photo provided by Cincinnati.com’s Sam Greene

