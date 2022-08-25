Aaron Donald Swings TWO Helmets At Bengals During Practice Brawl

The scariest man in football, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, just got more menacing.

During a joint session on Thursday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a brawl broke out between the players.

Footage from the session showed Aaron Donald in the middle of the scramble. At one point, the 284-pound DT was seen dual-wielding two Bengals helmets and using them to swing at Cincinnati players.

One swing landed on a Bengals player’s head, which should keep Donald on the lookout for potential suspension news from the NFL.

Aaron Donald out here ripping a Bengals player’s helmet off and playing Whac-A-Mole with it 😟 pic.twitter.com/Yiu53YpbZq — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 25, 2022

The practice was canceled once both sides settled.

For note: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was indefinitely suspended in 2020 and missed six games for swinging his helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Aaron Donald Helmet Swing: Twitter Reaction

Here is more Twitter reaction to Aaron Donald and the wild scrum on Thursday:

Remember: Aaron Donald ended the Bengals' season by blowing up the final meaningful play of the Super Bowl. Now he's in their practice trying to hit them with their own helmets. They must feel haunted. https://t.co/EIVVpsMcxY — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 25, 2022

Holy shit, Aaron Donald swinging a Bengals helmet at players is not something I expected to see today 😳



pic.twitter.com/yrIneXztR8 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett watching Aaron Donald swing 2 helmets instead of just 1 pic.twitter.com/5eqpJOh18B — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) August 25, 2022

Cover photo provided by Cincinnati.com’s Sam Greene

