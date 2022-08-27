Rams Plan To Discipline Aaron Donald ‘Internally’

After violently swinging helmets at his opponents during Thursday’s practice, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is set to be disciplined “internally.”
Donald was caught on tape using a pair of Bengals helmets as weapons during a joint practice with Cincinnati.
In return for the helmet swings, Aaron Donald receives a slap on the wrist.
A Rams spokesman told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop: “The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house.”
On Thursday, OutKick’s Alejandro Avila reported that Donald began swinging the helmets when a brawl erupted mid-play. Seemingly the entire rosters from both Cincinnati and Los Angeles took part in the fracas. But it was Donald’s swinging helmet routine that garnered the most attention.
Fortunately, it didn’t seem as if Donald cleanly connected with any players. And it was Donald himself who seemed to take the biggest hit. The 31-year-old Donald was pushed to the ground after taking more than a few swings.
Aaron Donald Got Off Easy
There was some thought that the NFL would discipline Donald for his actions. Talk of a suspension seemed to be gaining steam. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended six games for a similar in-game incident in 2020.
But, the league does not have jurisdiction over practices. It was up to the Los Angeles Rams to discipline their star defender.
And that’s apparently what they did, “internally.”
Despite Garrett’s lengthy punishment and Donald using two helmets at once- he skates by with nothing more than a stern talking to (yeah right) from Rams coaches and a viral video.
Cincinnati hosts Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and his Los Angeles Rams teammates tomorrow evening. Saturday’s game will be the preseason finale for both clubs and the first in which Donald will have been “internally” disciplined.
Harambe’s actions were less egregious. Too bad there were no armed guards around.
No steroids for 3 days!!