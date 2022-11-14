Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says Josh McDaniels Has Been ‘Fantastic’

As the great Leslie Nielsen once said: “Move on, nothing to see here!”

The 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders are doing fantastic, says team owner Mark Davis (via the Las Vegas Journal-Review). Davis commented on their status after suffering a crushing 25-20 loss against the Jeff Saturday-led Colts.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Mark Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.” #RaiderNation https://t.co/VQlsRv1wZr — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) November 14, 2022

Davis spoke to the media on Monday. He was explicitly asked about the job that new head coach Josh McDaniels is doing.

Davis spoke on his rookie Raiders coach as the team showed signs of irreparable damage to their confidence and drive on Sunday.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis commented, seeming out of touch with both the fans’ and players’ sentiments. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

He added, “I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him. We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Raiders On A Sinking Ship?

NFL historians, or at least those who watched in the late aughts and 2010s, knew that McDaniels was more name than pedigree.

Going 11-17 as the HC of the Denver Broncos for a season and a half, McDaniels’ stock around the NFL took a dip as his ineptitude with leading a team was on full display.

Davis’ rationale behind sticking to a contract at least admitted that everything may not be okay, but admitting fault by hiring McDaniels is not in the cards.

One person not in line with Davis’ vision is Raiders QB, Derek Carr. Reacting to the Week 10 loss, Carr emotionally broke down over the team’s lack of drive on the field. With no solution in sight.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

Now, this may be the dreaded vote of confidence that tends to precede a coach’s firing. That’d be great. But to back your coach with a stellar review a day after your QB broke down on the podium, with no answer offered, is what’s most baffling about these comments from Davis.

The Raiders have been infamous for their contrarian approach to handling business in the NFL … there’s just no denying that this McDaniels hire looks terrible from any angle.