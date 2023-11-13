Raiders LB Robert Spillane Surprises SNF Audience By Announcing He And His Wife Are Expecting

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane was easily the most excited and happy person in America last night.

In the waning minutes of a prime time matchup against the New York Jets, Spillane intercepted quarterback Zach Wilson to seal a 16-12 win. The victory propelled the Raiders to 5-5, who now sit in second place in the AFC West standings.

Here’s the game-winning play that sent fans at Allegiant Stadium into a frenzy.

So after a core memory moment in your career like that, you’d think he’d only want to focus on talking about that in his postgame interview. Instead, he added an incredibly wholesome element to his conversation.

Spillane announced to the world on live television that he and his wife, Shelby, are expecting a baby.

“My wife is actually pregnant. So we get to tell the whole world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June,” Spillane said with a beaming smile. “So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Not your run-of-the-mill postgame interview from Raiders LB Robert Spillane. pic.twitter.com/CG0J0K1VmC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 13, 2023

According to his Instagram, Spillane got married less than six months ago. So I guess you could call him and his wife efficient.

What a beautiful couple. They genuinely look like they love each other deeply.

I gotta confess, I got a little choked up watching Spillane’s interview. You don’t often see men shamelessly talk about how much they love their wives in today’s culture. Furthermore, you see even fewer men express genuine, uncontrollable excitement about becoming a father. Some view these things as burdens. Spillane views both as privileges.

This is masculinity at its finest, and it is most welcome and refreshing. But I’m sure some enraged progressives will find some way to frame Spillane’s words as toxic.

Congratulations to Robert and Shelby on the announcement. Raiders and NFL fans everywhere are thrilled for you!