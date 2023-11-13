Aaron Rodgers Appears To Disagree With Nathaniel Hackett’s Play Calling During Jets’ Woeful Loss To Raiders

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets don’t just need Aaron Rodgers to return from injury in order to throw the football, they may want him to go ahead and take over as offensive coordinator as well. The veteran signal-caller appeared to very much disagree with a Nathaniel Hackett play call during New York’s loss to the Raiders, and the frustration turned out to be rightfully placed.

Just before the halfway point of the second quarter, the Jets faced a 3rd & 1 situation on their own 38-yard line. Given New York’s ineptitude offensively, converting on more short third downs than not are pivotal moments, in this particular case, it didn’t happen.

Before the play, the NBC cameras panned to Hackett relaying the play to Zach Wilson. The cameras then moved over to Rodgers who was standing on the sideline with a headset on, and the Super Bowl champ immediately began shaking his head.

A few seconds later, the Jets were stuffed on third down after handing the ball to running back Breece Hall.

Great live sequence here inadvertently captured by NBC cameras. Hackett makes a play call, Rodgers obviously disagrees with it, Jets stopped on 3rd and short. pic.twitter.com/5kPZ0w7mNX — Jason Stewart (@JasonStewart) November 13, 2023

Everyone in the stadium was likely predicting a handoff up the middle, and that included the entire Raiders’ defense.

After showing glimmers of actual life in the first half and carrying a 9-6 lead into halftime, the Jets resorted to being the Jets in the second half before losing the game 16-12.

The Jets have now lost two straight after reeling off three consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 2-0 since firing Josh McDaniels and handing the keys over to Antonio Pierce.