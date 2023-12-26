Raiders’ Jack Jones Responds To ‘Grinch’ Accusations

Videos by OutKick

It was a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it moment in what was easily the worst 7-seconds of game time in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career. Raiders cornerback Jack Jones picked off the Chiefs signal caller and ran it back for a touchdown.

Then, he appeared to try to give a young fan the ball, only to yoink it out of his hands. However, he said that’s not what happened at all.

This is what viewers at home saw and what quickly saw Jones painted as the NFL’s resident Grinch (or Scrooge if you’d prefer a more Dickensian angle).

Jack Jones wins the Biggest Prick in the Entire NFL Award.



Offers a ball to a kid, then pulls it away when the kid reaches for it. pic.twitter.com/iZm6aNFK8A — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) December 25, 2023

Not a good look, obviously, and the internet as it so often does pounced on Jones before he got a chance to defend himself.

Fortunately, he got a chance to do that on X to do just that.

Jones alleged that he didn’t take the ball away from the kid, but was instead trying to keep it away from an adult directly behind him.

I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop https://t.co/SNkD0lk08d — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 26, 2023

“I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop,” Jones wrote.

Jones May Have Been Wrongfully Grinched

If you watch it again, sure enough, it you can see the guy behind the kid reach in for the ball. That’s the real scummy move. Everyone knows that players generally try to hand the ball to a kid, so when there’s a kid right in front of you you don’t intercept the ball.

Everyone knows this. Although, that rule goes out the window with foul balls. If someone cracks a liner into the stands it’s every man, woman, and child for themselves.

Now, just because Jack Jones says he didn’t exhibit any Grinch-like behavior (though we don’t see if the youngster actually ended up with the ball), didn’t mean he wasn’t willing to lean into his new moniker. He posted a photo of himself running the pick back with a photo of the Grinch (the Jim Carrey version, not the superior, animated Boris Karloff version) superimposed over his head.

It was a Merry Christmas indeed for Raider Nation. You didn’t think for a second Jones wouldn’t take a second to dance on the division rival Chiefs’ grave, did you?

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle