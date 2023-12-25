Jack Jones Is Officially The Grinch, Snatches Football Away From Little Kid On Christmas

Videos by OutKick

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch Jack Jones.

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback ruined some little kid’s Christmas by offering him a football — then promptly snatching the gift away from him before he could grab it.

It happened in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a sideline pass intended for wide receiver Justin Watson. But Jones got the jump on him and ran it back for a pick 6 — his second in consecutive weeks.

But after running through the end zone, the second-year player pulled the ultimate Grinch move. He started to hand the ball to a young Chiefs fan in the front row. When the kid reached for the ball, Jones pulled it away and kept it for himself.

No way Jack Jones just faked giving the football to a kid and then took it back on Christmas 💀 pic.twitter.com/NDP4Ai7PLu — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 25, 2023

The Raiders claimed Jack Jones off waivers in mid-November. That’s after the New England Patriots benched then released him after legal troubles and other off-the-field issues.

Jones’ longstanding relationship with Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce has made the transition to Las Vegas a bit easier, and he’s reportedly adjusting well.

“I know the playbook a lot better and I know a lot more people around the building,” Jones said. “I’m a little more comfortable in the system, a lot more comfortable actually. There’s still room for improvement, but I definitely feel better than when I got here.”

And he was exceptionally comfortable coming into this game with the Chiefs.

“We’re not worried about them,” Jones said Thursday. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

Jack Jones belives that stopping Patrick Mahomes will be the number one priority for the #Raiders defense.



“If we stop the magician, then the act is over.” pic.twitter.com/Mqey4bjlCY — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) December 21, 2023

And after that pick-6, it sure felt like the game plan was working. But stealing the ball from Mahomes is one thing. Stealing it from a little kid is entirely different.

Hopefully, like the real Grinch, he’ll have a change of heart.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.