Raiders Davante Adams Is New Brand Ambassador For MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts International is based in Las Vegas, so they didn’t have to look too far for their new brand ambassador, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The company announced that Adams will be part of marketing campaigns and digital content. Adams is the first NFL player the company has ever enlisted to appear in its promotional campaigns.

“Davante is a class act both on and off the field and has built a strong fan base,” MGM senior vice president of sports and sponsorships, Lance Evans, said in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome one of the NFL’s elite players to the family and look forward to his future engagements with our MGM Rewards members.”

Adams is relatively new in town. He signed with the Raiders during the offseason after eight years spent in the vastly different climate of Green Bay.

“From Day One, the MGM Resorts team welcomed my family and me to Las Vegas with open arms,” Adams said. “It’s truly an honor to be the first active NFL athlete to partner with this world-class company and to continue building a legacy in this new city I am privileged to call home.”

He won’t necessarily need the cash that will come with his new brand ambassador. He’s in the first year of a five-year, $140 million deal.

Adams’ time in Vegas got off to a decent start, despite a Raiders loss. He recorded 10 catches for 141 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle