Davante Adams Didn’t Join Raiders To ‘Be Cute And Hang Out’ With Derek Carr

While there is no denying that Davante Adams’ friendship with Derek Carr played a role in him joining the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, he didn’t make the move to solely catch passes from his buddy.

Adams and Carr were teammates during their time at Fresno State and appear to have stayed close all these years. There’s a familiarity there, but Adams wants the world to know he’s not in Vegas to just hang out with his old college quarterback.

“You know what’s on my mind, I ain’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek and all of that,” Adams said on ‘The Pivot podcast.’ “I want to get that trophy at the end of the year.”

It’s abundantly clear that Adams is sick of the narrative that the only reason he wanted out of Green Bay is to team up with Carr. He sees the Raiders as a legitimate threat and wants to take the franchise to a place it hasn’t been to in quite some time.

The Raiders never won a Super Bowl during their time in Oakland or Las Vegas, they last won one in 1983 when the team was located in Los Angeles. The Oakland Raiders last played for a title in 2002, when they were embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneer 48-21.

Green Bay went to the playoffs in all but two of Adams’ eight seasons with the Packers but never punched a ticket to the Super Bowl.

The five-time Pro Bowler is looking to get to The Big Game sooner rather than later as his tenure in Las Vegas gets underway.