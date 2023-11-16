Rachel Stuhlmann Celebrates Mizzou’s First Top-10 College Football Playoff Ranking In Her Tigers Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Stuhlmann, a noted pickleball enthusiast – who is often referred to as the Paige Spiranac of tennis – welcomed the return of football several weeks ago in a Kansas City Chiefs bikini top. The Missouri native, who played her college tennis at the University of Missouri, announced that her teams were the Chiefs and the Mizzou Tigers.

The world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer is still rolling with both. She’s also still rocking bikini tops from her favorite teams to help cheer on her teams.

Following the news on Tuesday that the 8-2 Missouri Tigers had earned their first ever Top-10 ranking from the College Football Playoff committee, Rachel put on her Tigers bikini top to celebrate.

MOOD. Mizzou in the top 10!!🔥🐯🏈 MIZ!!! pic.twitter.com/KzCNZRn3dr — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) November 15, 2023

Mizzou’s only two losses are against No. 15 LSU and No. 1 Georgia, each one of losses was within 10 points. They’re coming off one of their best games of the season, a 36-7 beat down of No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday.

Rachel could have gone with a congratulatory post that was standard and boring, but she didn’t do that. This is a big accomplishment for a team that is coming off of a 6-7 season.

If reaching the Top-10 for the first time isn’t worthy of a bikini top celebration, what is?

Rachel Stuhlmann Has Earned All Of The Paige Spiranac Comparisons

Much like Rachel being named the top tennis influencer, being selected to the Top-10 College Football Playoff committee, doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty of work to be done.

In fact, she’s not letting the football season, and taking time to congratulate her teams, slow her down. Rachel’s tennis off-season schedule is full.

She provided a breakdown of everything she has in the works. She told her more than 317k followers on Instagram, “Hi friends. Technically the tennis season is just about wrapped up, but I’ve been very busy working on projects that I’m excited to share with you guys:

Tennis Topgolf concept @tennissocialclubnyc

Tennis + Pickleball exclusive events with @tossandspin

Amplified @overservedpod coming soon

2024 tournament travel – partnerships, hosting, events, and more

New items coming to my shop”

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Rachel has some catching up to do on her coaching certification. She added, “On top of all of this, I’m catching up on credits for my @uspta certification, I can’t believe I’m going on 9 years as a certified professional. Time really does fly!”

This is what it takes to be the face of the sport. It’s not all about reps with your racket in hand trying to improve your swing.

You have to innovate, embrace other sports, keep up with your coaching certifications, and mix things up as much as possible.

If that means dropping an occasional picture wearing the bikini top of your favorite football team that’s what you do. Rachel’s not boxing herself in. She’s making being the face of tennis look easy.