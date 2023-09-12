Rachel Stuhlmann, The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis, Busts Out Her Chiefs Bikini To Support 0-1 Team

Videos by OutKick

The tennis world’s No. 1-ranked influencer, Rachel Stuhlmann could have jumped off the bandwagon after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the opener to the Lions in front of a stunned national audience.

Stuhlmann could have jumped on the Cowboys bandwagon. She could have declared that Brock Purdy was her guy and she was officially rooting for the 49ers or the Cleveland Browns after an easy win over the Bengals. Rachel could have even seen the light and switched allegiances to the Lions after Jared Goff and the Motor City kitties put on a fairly impressive road performance.

But this Missouri native stood her ground. If she can’t root for the St. Louis Rams, the Chiefs will just have to fill the football void left when Stan Kroenke took his billions to Los Angeles.

“The US Open being over means that football is finally back!😍🏈 I’m a Missouri girl- the Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers are my teams❤️🐯Who are yours?” Rachel asked Tuesday as fans tried to process the Aaron Rodgers news.

I’ll say this about Rachel: She’s not like the rest of the Instagram content producers.

The typical Instagram model move is to dump the 0-1 team and then suddenly claim they’ve always been a 1-0 Packers fan and Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future. Not Stuhlmann. She knows the Chiefs struggled without Travis Kelce. She knows Patrick Mahomes could have a major drop-off season with this receiving corps he’s working with. Rachel is a sports buff. She clearly saw with her own eyes how the Chiefs receivers have trouble catching the ball.

But Rachel also knows help is on the way in the form of defensive force Chris Jones and his new one-year deal to get him back in the door.

True, it’s not the Rams and she’ll never forget those great times in the history of St. Louis football, but the Chiefs are still close to home.

“I’m still super sad about the Rams leaving. (It’s) hard to get over for me. Every Super Bowl I always think about the Greatest Show on Turf and the 2000 Super Bowl,” Rachel told OutKick back in February. “I was so little but remember my family having a party and a Rams piñata and we were all so happy and excited about the win. Great memory.

“But yes (being from Missouri) I would say I’ve gradually claimed the Chiefs as my fav team over the past few years. Coach Andy Hill (Chiefs assistant special teams coach) was at Mizzou when I was, and we’ve stayed in touch so I’m super excited for him and the team.”

Next up: a road game in Jacksonville. Kelce is expected back and the Chiefs are 2 1/2 point favorites.

As of 2022, just 9.5% of NFL teams to start 0-2 have gone on to make the playoffs. Of the six teams to start the 2022 season 0-2, the Bengals were the only team to make the playoffs.