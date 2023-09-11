Chiefs, Chris Jones Agree to Disagree In Signing A New Contract

Videos by OutKick

Chris Jones wanted to be the highest paid defensive lineman in the NFL — or close to it. The Kansas City Chiefs, owning the contract rights to the All Pro defensive tackle this season for much less than that, disagreed.

So the sides are agreeing to disagree.

And they’re signing a new one-year deal that gets Jones closer to his target salary. But doesn’t quite land on the number. And the deal gets Jones to end his contract holdout against the Chiefs. Jones is expected to report to the team by Monday evening.

The Chiefs confirmed the deal.

Brett Veach, general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, watches warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs Veach Salutes Chris Jones Signing

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform.

“I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious: Chris wanted to be a Chief and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”

Great.

So now the Chiefs, which lost the regular-season opener to the Detroit Lions 21-20 last Thursday, get one of their premier players back.

The Chiefs lost that season opener without Jones or tight end Travis Kelce in the lineup. It meant the club was without two of its best three players.

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs leads the pregame huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Chris Jones Rejoins Chiefs

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is expected to meet with Jones and the coaching staff will determine to what degree Jones can be available for the next game. The Chiefs play at Jacksonville on Sunday.

So where does that leave Jones on the pay scale of defensive linemen?

Well, terms of the deal are not known. But we know this is basically a one-year deal that replaces the year Jones had remaining on his contract for this season. Jones remains unsigned for next season.

This season Jones was scheduled to collect $19.5 million in base salary. He is getting a bonus and is expected to get a chance at incentives that could bump his salary up to or beyond the deal Quinnen Williams signed with the New York Jets this offseason. That deal pays Williams $24 million per season on average.

Whatever the incentives are, they’re expected to not exceed the $31.66 million annual average Aaron Donald gets as the NFL’s highest-paid interior lineman. It will be even further back of the $34 million annual average Nick Bosa got from the 49ers last week.

But Jones definitely gets a nice raise and a chance to get more after the season. And the Chiefs have they best pass rusher.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero